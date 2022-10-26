Roy Kim hopes listeners will revel in solace with his new album ‘,and’

Singer-songwriter Roy Kim poses during an online conference held in Seoul for his new album on Tuesday. (Wake One Entertainment)

In celebration of his 10th anniversary, singer-songwriter Roy Kim reveled in the autumn season with his fourth LP, “,and,” which was released on Tuesday evening. After a monthslong hiatus, the musician returned to the music charts for the first time in nearly three years since the release of his digital single “Linger On” in May 2020. It’s also the first time he has released an LP in seven years since the release of his third, “The Great Dipper,” in 2015. “I took the time to imagine how I would come back (as a singer). Many things happened during my time away from music. I was emotionally tired and worn out and went into the military. The answer (I found) was to promote myself more through music for fans who’ve waited for me,” Roy Kim said during an online press conference on Tuesday. In 2019, the musician was booked by police for sharing obscene pictures in a group chat with his fellow entertainer colleagues, including Jung Joon-young and others. The group chat also included illegal pornographic footage shared by other chat participants. In 2020, Roy Kim received a suspension of an indictment from prosecutors investigating his involvement in distributing obscene photos via group chat. A few years later, music and fans were the only ray of hope and driving force for the singer, Kim said. He walked a group of reporters through how he pieced things together for his new album. “I’ve melded in what I wanted to say. It’s an album about the different emotions people feel in life -- the joys and sorrows, to be specific. All I can say is that as much as I’ve poured my effort into it, I’m satisfied,” he said.

The singer explained that the first eight tracks on the album – the titular “It’ll be Alright,” “The Black Between The Stars,” “Take Me Back In Time,” “Bedtime Prayers,” “I Should Have,” “Trust In Time,” “Hear Me Out” and “Well, Tonight” -- are songs about various human emotions. After encountering those sentiments, Kim concludes that the greatest happiness is to protect what one has rather than wanting more in the last track, “At Last.” “Each emotion approaches people differently, but when that feeling hits them, I hope (listeners) will be able to appreciate what is on their plate,” the singer said. In particular, Roy Kim expressed hopes that people will be able to receive and feel solace from the main track. “There aren’t many times that we can confidently say that we’re doing all right when others ask how things are going. I’ve never heard somebody say they’re happy or doing well when I asked them. So when people listen to this song, I want them to feel like they’re living a happy and good life. I say the term ‘all right’ almost 30 times in the song,” the singer said. Reflecting on how he came up with the new album and how he wanted “comfort” to take center stage, Kim said he had become a poor-spirited person compared to when he was young. “I think it’s natural for a person to change as time goes by. I think it’s a process of maturing into an adult. That’s why I didn’t opt to show a different part of me this time. I always make music to take out the things in my mind, and I’m thankful for how listeners can notice that.” Calling himself a musician who lives in the now, the singer said he hadn’t given much thought to how his next musical project will sound. But Kim went on to say that the new album gave him the courage to broaden his horizon. “I’ve blended in what I wanted to say and my stories into my music, so I think I’ll be able to push the envelope next time,” he said, although he did not elaborate further on when that would be.

