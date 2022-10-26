[Herald Interview] Nigerian President hopes to boost trade and investments with Korea

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari arrives in Seoul to attend World Bio Summit in Seoul on Monday. (Nigerian Embassy in Seoul)

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari expressed hopes for more trade and investment from Korea, stressing the Nigerian government’s recent policies to encourage foreign investment in an exclusive written interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul.

"Our government has improved the ease of doing business in our country, and we have created a 'one stop shop' at the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission. We have also reinvigorated the commission with all the resources needed to attract FDI into our country," Buhari said.

The "one stop shop" is a multi-agency office that provides support for businesses.

Nigeria ranked 131st among 190 countries in the ease of doing business index in 2019, jumping 15 places from the previous year.

Buhari also cited land and tax incentives offered to potential investors as some of the measures his government has introduced to make Nigeria a more attractive business and investment destination for foreign entities.



The Nigerian president was in Seoul to attend the World Bio Summit 2022 and for summit talks with President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday. Ahead of his visit, the Nigerian Embassy to South Korea hosted the Nigeria-Korea Business Forum, highlighting the country's commitment to sustainable development and partnership with Seoul.