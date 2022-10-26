Habsburg collection of 600 years shown at NMK

A visitor looks at Peter Paul Rubens' "Philemon and Baucis Giving Hospitality to Jupiter and Mercury," during the press opening of "Six Centuries of Beauty in the Habsburg Empire" exhibition at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul. (Yonhap)

An exhibition highlighting art of the Habsburg Empire is currently underway at the National Museum of Korea, presenting 96 works collected by the House of Habsburg from the 15th century to the early 20th century, including Baroque and Renaissance masterpieces.

For more than 600 years from Rudolf I’s election as Holy Roman emperor in 1273, until the collapse of the regime of Charles I in 1918, the Habsburg Dynasty was at the heart of European history, ruling over vast portions of Europe.

The Habsburgs were avid patrons and collectors of art, collecting works by prominent artists, including Peter Paul Rubens, Diego Velazquez and Anthony Van Dyck, whose works are now considered canonical in Western art history.

"Among the many special items to see at this exhibition, one item that really stands out is a Korean prince's coat presented as a gift from King Gojong to Emperor Franz Joseph I in 1892, to mark the establishment of bilateral relations between Korea and Austria," Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said during a press conference Tuesday, at the NMK's special exhibition hall, marking the opening of "Six Centuries of Beauty in the Habsburg Empire," held in partnership with Kunsthistorisches Museum Wien in Vienna. The coat is being shown in Korea for the first time in 130 years.