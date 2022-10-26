OECD recommends Samsung Heavy ensure workplace safety over 2017 deadly crane accident

The Korean branch of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development called on Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Wednesday to fulfill due corporate responsibility to better ensure worksite safety following a deadly crane accident in 2017.

In May 2017, two cranes collided at the shipbuilder's shipyard in the southeastern port city of Geoje, killing six and injuring 25 others.

Civic groups filed a complaint with the OECD's Korean National Contact Point in 2019 against Samsung Heavy and three European companies -- France's TechnipFMC and Total, and Equinor of Norway -- claiming that they failed to properly manage the workplace in violation of the organization's guidelines.

After deliberation and due procedures, the office issued a final statement Wednesday, recommending Samsung fully implement its existing measures to prevent industrial accidents and to guarantee the safety of workers.

It also advised the company to submit documents on the implementation of the regulations within six months, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The statement, which carries claims of both sides and those non-binding recommendations, means the case is being closed, as the two sides failed to reach an agreement despite four sessions for mediation.

Samsung has claimed that its work process-related rules already involve measures to prevent such accidents and the 2017 case took place due to the professional negligence of workers at that time.

The complaint against the European firms has been dealt with at the NCP in Norway, according to the ministry.

The KNCP, established in 2001, is meant to promote the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, which are voluntary recommendations aimed at minimizing adverse impacts from activities of multinational firms and strengthening responsible business.

A total of 50 nations, including 38 OECD member nations, now operate NCPs of their own, the ministry said. (Yonhap)