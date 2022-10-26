 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea reports more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases for second straight day

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 26, 2022 - 10:23       Updated : Oct 26, 2022 - 10:23
Minister of Public Administration and Security Lee Sang-min speaks at a COVID-19 response meeting held at the administrative office in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Minister of Public Administration and Security Lee Sang-min speaks at a COVID-19 response meeting held at the administrative office in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed above 40,000 for the second straight day Wednesday, fanning concerns of a possible resurgence of the pandemic.

The country reported 40,842 infections, including 81 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 25,396,155, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

The figure is higher than the past seven day average of 27,259, showing signs of a possible rebound in infections.

The country reported 26 deaths, bringing the death toll to 29,043. The fatality rate stood at 0.11 percent.

The number of critically ill patients came to 242, up from 225 a day earlier.

On Tuesday, the government said it will encourage more adults over 18 to get vaccine booster shots amid growing concerns of a "twindemic" outbreak of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu this winter.

It also urged the public to remain vigilant against the virus and attend to personal hygiene, saying the number of people reported for not wearing masks inside subway trains recently doubled from earlier this year. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114