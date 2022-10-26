[Korea Quiz] (26) Birthplace of black noodles

Test your knowledge of Korea with our weekly quiz on the language, culture, history or anything K-related. -- Ed.

Find the answer at the bottom of the page.

Incheon, a port city west of Seoul, has long served as South Korea’s gateway to the outside world.

Located on the western tip of the country and facing China across the sea, it is where the largest numbers of Chinese merchants settled following the opening of the port in the late 19th century.

For this reason, the city boasts the largest Chinatown in Korea and is known for its Chinese restaurants.

The most famous thing to come out of Incheon’s Chinese diaspora is the beloved black noodle dish called Jajangmyeon. There is even a museum dedicated to the dish in Incheon.

Jajangmyeon is believed to have been first served at Gonghwachun, a restaurant opened in 1908 by Chinese immigrants. The simple bowl of noodles with a thick sauce made of black bean sauce, pork and vegetables is widely said to be a Korean adaptation of classic Chinese dish zhajiangmian.

Answer: (d)