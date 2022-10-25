 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon visits ex-President Park's grave ahead of death anniversary

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 25, 2022 - 19:17       Updated : Oct 25, 2022 - 19:17
President Yoon Suk-yeol (second from left) pays his respect at the grave of late former President Park Chung-hee at Seoul National Cemetery on Oct. 25, 2022, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol (second from left) pays his respect at the grave of late former President Park Chung-hee at Seoul National Cemetery on Oct. 25, 2022, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol visited the grave of late former President Park Chung-hee on Tuesday to mark the 43rd anniversary of his death, his office said.

Park was killed by his spy chief on Oct. 26, 1979, after ruling the country with an iron fist for 18 years.

Yoon paid his respects at Park's grave at Seoul National Cemetery a day before the death anniversary, according to his office.

He was joined by his chief of staff Kim Dae-ki, National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han, Veterans Minister Park Min-shik and leaders of the ruling People Power Party. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114