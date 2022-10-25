[Feature] Broadcasters part ways with old ways of presenting foreign-born TV personalities

"Abnormal Summit" (JTBC)

Alberto Mondi, Tyler Rasch and Jonathan Yiombi are names familiar to many Koreans, some even more popular than Korean TV stars. With their deep understanding of South Korea along with their multicultural experiences, they are some of the most sought-after figures when TV shows cast foreigners. Broadcast programs featuring foreigners were not a major trend at first, and their roles were limited to being surprised or impressed by different aspects of South Korea. All that changed, however, with local broadcast JTBC’s hit talk show “Abnormal Summit” (2014-17) which featured foreign guests speaking fluent Korean. The show offered a more nuanced and diverse perspective of foreigners living in Korea. Presenting foreigners as entertainers, economists Foreigners who starred in Korean TV programs in the late 1990s to the mid-2000s were jokingly teased for their accents when speaking Korean and were often shown being fascinated by Korean culture, which was lesser-known back then. German actor Bruno Bruni and Chinese-born TV personality Bo Chaing enjoyed local popularity when they were cast in a KBS 1999 variety show whose title roughly translates to “Look into Korea” (1999-2000). Featuring two non-Koreans struggling to adapt to unfamiliar rural life in the Korean countryside, viewers found their fish-out-of-water experiences of Korean agricultural life entertaining. American lawyer Robert Holley brought huge laughs to many people with his exaggerated Korean dialect, which is widely used in South and North Gyeongsang Provinces. While Holley starred in multiple sitcoms, comedies, unscripted shows and commercials from the late 1990s to early 2000s, TV directors, producers and viewers were simply focused on his unique Gyeongsang dialect. Public broadcaster KBS premiered “Chitchat of Beautiful Ladies” (2006), the first multinational talk show featuring 16 single expats living in Korea. The show featured more foreigners, but the style of presenting non-Koreans was not much different from several years ago.

A screenshot shows Christina Confalonieri, a former cast member of "Chitchat of Beautiful Ladies," in the MBC talk show "Radio Star" in 2013. (MBC's YouTube channel)

The Korean TV show hosts continued to imitate the cast members’ accents to elicit laughs. The overseas TV personalities shared their experiences in Korea, but they were mostly praising Korean fashion, food, men, public transportation and more. Culture critic Hwang Jin-mi explained that Korean TV shows in the past were more focused on making Korea's rich history and culture look good. “To be honest, our country was eager to hear compliments, like ‘South Korea is a wonderful, exciting country,’ from Western people. They needed foreigners who could represent the views of Western countries. Their role was nothing more, nothing less than that,” Hwang told The Korea Herald. From foreigners to neighbors

"Real Men" (MBC)