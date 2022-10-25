19_Alcaraz grabs first Swiss Indoors win in three years

Alcaraz grabs first Swiss

Indoors win in three years

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) -- Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz rallied to beat Jack Draper 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Monday.

Alcaraz clinched with his third match-point chance, firing a forehand winner when following in a strong serve that left-hander Draper stretched to return.

The first Basel tournament since before the COVID-19 pandemic was intended to be Roger Federer's hometown comeback on tour. But the Swiss great ended his career last month because of a persistent knee injury.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz and 20-year-old Draper had a combined age of less than Federer's 41 years, and both were playing for the first time at Basel where he won a record 10 titles from 2006-19.

The 45th-ranked British player broke Alcaraz's service twice and made just three unforced errors in the first set.

Alcaraz raised his game in the second set and forced two service breaks without allowing Draper a chance.

The victory was the Spaniard's first on tour since winning his first Grand Slam singles title, the US Open, last month. He lost in straight sets to David Goffin in a first-round match three weeks ago in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Goffin lost on Monday in Basel, beaten by 44th-ranked American Brandon Nakashima 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

The Belgian former top-10 player, now ranked No. 53, got a wild card into the tournament where he lost the 2014 final to Federer.

WTA rankings

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are the first pair of US women both in the top four spots of the WTA rankings since sisters Serena and Venus Williams were up there a dozen years ago.

Pegula rose two places to a career-best No. 3 on Monday, a day after winning the biggest title of her career at the Guadalajara Open in Mexico.

Gauff, who lost in the quarterfinals at that tournament, moved up from No. 7 to No. 4.

The last time two Americans were that high in the women's tennis rankings was the week of Oct. 18, 2010, when Serena Williams was No. 2 and Venus Williams was No. 4. Both of the siblings already had been No. 1 prior to that.

Pegula is a 28-year-old from New York, and Gauff is an 18-year-old from Florida. The two of them are doubles partners and in the top four in that discipline, too: Gauff is ranked No. 2, Pegula No. 3.

Swiatek maintained her hold on No. 1 in the singles rankings Monday, followed by No. 2 Ons Jabeur, who was the runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open.

In addition to that quartet atop the rankings, the other four women who qualified in singles for the WTA Finals, which are in Fort Worth, Texas, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7 are Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka, Daria Kasatkina and Maria Sakkari. (AP)

cap: Carlos Alcaraz returns a shot during his final match against Jack Draper, in Basel, Switzerland, Monday. AP-Yonhap