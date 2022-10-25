 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

S. Korea scrambles to prevent real estate PF liquidity crisis

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Oct 25, 2022 - 16:05       Updated : Oct 25, 2022 - 16:05

A man passes by a reconstruction site in eastern Seoul (Herald Corp.)
A man passes by a reconstruction site in eastern Seoul (Herald Corp.)
South Korean authorities are trying to contain a possible liquidity crunch from an overheated real estate project financing market, with Legoland Korea’s debt payment default rising as a key risk.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy’s concerns come as the value of the loan extended by financial institutions to investors and developers for the purpose of real estate PF had rapidly grown, but the central bank’s aggressive rate hikes increased the borrowers’ debt repayment burden. The rising costs of raw materials contributed to the worries.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho on Sunday pledged to “actively deal with the anxiety in the real estate PF market,” in an emergency meeting of economic officials.

Choo’s remarks are in line with the latest Bank of Korea data released by a lawmaker here, showing that the overall PF-related loans extended to borrowers tripled in the past decade. It grew from 37.5 trillion won ($26.1 billion) as of end-2012 to 112.3 trillion won as of end-June.

Of the lenders, insurers most actively handed out the loans, extending a total 43.3 trillion won as of end-June, increasing by tenfold from 4.9 trillion won as of end-2012. Banks extended a total 28.3 trillion won as of end-June, only gaining 3.8 trillion won from 28.3 trillion won in the cited period.

But compared with brokerages, its real estate PF-related loan delinquency rate is noticeably lower. The rate came to 0.33 percent as of end-June, gaining 0.02 percentage point from end-March, according to data from the watchdog Financial Supervisory Service. The corresponding figure for brokerages grew 1 percentage point to 4.7 percent on-quarter as of end-March, separate FSS data showed.

The loan delinquency rate could lead to a credit crunch or a massive loan default amid the central bank’s monetary tightening coupled with the frozen real estate market.

“The liquidity crunch in the real estate PF market is usually a mix of a frozen real estate market, an increase in unsold houses and liquidity crunch among developers,” Park Se-ra, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities, said.

“What’s scary about the latest crisis is that the PF market is facing a liquidity crisis due to an overall market crunch. It could explode depending on the number of unsold houses or buildings from now on,” she added.

The nation’s real estate PF market was rattled after the local developer that built the Legoland theme park in the eastern province of Gangwon declared it had defaulted on 205 billion won in overdue payments.

The top-rated short-term papers were backed by Gangwon Province in what many saw as a provincial guarantee against any insolvency, but ended up disappointing investors. The theme park was built in partnership with US-based attractions operator Merlin Entertainments and opened in May.

(mkjung@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114