S. Korea scrambles to prevent real estate PF liquidity crisis

South Korean authorities are trying to contain a possible liquidity crunch from an overheated real estate project financing market, with Legoland Korea’s debt payment default rising as a key risk.Asia’s fourth-largest economy’s concerns come as the value of the loan extended by financial institutions to investors and developers for the purpose of real estate PF had rapidly grown, but the central bank’s aggressive rate hikes increased the borrowers’ debt repayment burden. The rising costs of raw materials contributed to the worries.Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho on Sunday pledged to “actively deal with the anxiety in the real estate PF market,” in an emergency meeting of economic officials.Choo’s remarks are in line with the latest Bank of Korea data released by a lawmaker here, showing that the overall PF-related loans extended to borrowers tripled in the past decade. It grew from 37.5 trillion won ($26.1 billion) as of end-2012 to 112.3 trillion won as of end-June.Of the lenders, insurers most actively handed out the loans, extending a total 43.3 trillion won as of end-June, increasing by tenfold from 4.9 trillion won as of end-2012. Banks extended a total 28.3 trillion won as of end-June, only gaining 3.8 trillion won from 28.3 trillion won in the cited period.But compared with brokerages, its real estate PF-related loan delinquency rate is noticeably lower. The rate came to 0.33 percent as of end-June, gaining 0.02 percentage point from end-March, according to data from the watchdog Financial Supervisory Service. The corresponding figure for brokerages grew 1 percentage point to 4.7 percent on-quarter as of end-March, separate FSS data showed.The loan delinquency rate could lead to a credit crunch or a massive loan default amid the central bank’s monetary tightening coupled with the frozen real estate market.“The liquidity crunch in the real estate PF market is usually a mix of a frozen real estate market, an increase in unsold houses and liquidity crunch among developers,” Park Se-ra, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities, said.“What’s scary about the latest crisis is that the PF market is facing a liquidity crisis due to an overall market crunch. It could explode depending on the number of unsold houses or buildings from now on,” she added.The nation’s real estate PF market was rattled after the local developer that built the Legoland theme park in the eastern province of Gangwon declared it had defaulted on 205 billion won in overdue payments.The top-rated short-term papers were backed by Gangwon Province in what many saw as a provincial guarantee against any insolvency, but ended up disappointing investors. The theme park was built in partnership with US-based attractions operator Merlin Entertainments and opened in May.