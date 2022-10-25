Mercedes-Benz CSR Committee continues to reach out to communities in need

Mercedes-Benz Korea has donated vehicles to local communities for seven consecutive years as part of its social outreach project called Mercedes-Benz All Together, according to the company on Tuesday.

Mercedes-Benz Korea launched its Mercedes-Benz CSR Committee in 2014 to make a systematic and continuous contribution to Korean society such as donating cars to social welfare institutions.

The committee has donated a total of 44 vehicles to 43 institutions as of this year, the German carmaker said.

“Our residential facility for the developmentally disabled is located outside the city, so our transportation methods are very limited. We needed a vehicle that can be safely used to transport our patients in emergency situations, and it was very helpful to be aided with Mercedes-Benz vehicles,” said an official from a social welfare institution that had received the new EQA from Mercedes-Benz Korea in May.

This year alone, Mercedes-Benz Korea donated a total of 10 new EQA units to 10 social welfare institutions.

Mercedes-Benz Korea plans to continue embarking on social welfare activities to help the underprivileged in Korean society and fulfill its responsibilities as a corporate member of society.