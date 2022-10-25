 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Mercedes-Benz CSR Committee continues to reach out to communities in need

By Hong Yoo
Published : Oct 25, 2022 - 15:17       Updated : Oct 25, 2022 - 15:17
Mercedes-Benz Korea’s CSR committee members pose during a car delivery ceremony, where the automaker donated vehicles to social welfare institutes. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
Mercedes-Benz Korea’s CSR committee members pose during a car delivery ceremony, where the automaker donated vehicles to social welfare institutes. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)

Mercedes-Benz Korea has donated vehicles to local communities for seven consecutive years as part of its social outreach project called Mercedes-Benz All Together, according to the company on Tuesday.

Mercedes-Benz Korea launched its Mercedes-Benz CSR Committee in 2014 to make a systematic and continuous contribution to Korean society such as donating cars to social welfare institutions.

The committee has donated a total of 44 vehicles to 43 institutions as of this year, the German carmaker said.

“Our residential facility for the developmentally disabled is located outside the city, so our transportation methods are very limited. We needed a vehicle that can be safely used to transport our patients in emergency situations, and it was very helpful to be aided with Mercedes-Benz vehicles,” said an official from a social welfare institution that had received the new EQA from Mercedes-Benz Korea in May.

This year alone, Mercedes-Benz Korea donated a total of 10 new EQA units to 10 social welfare institutions.

Mercedes-Benz Korea plans to continue embarking on social welfare activities to help the underprivileged in Korean society and fulfill its responsibilities as a corporate member of society.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114