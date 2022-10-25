 Back To Top
Business

Overseas flight bookings soar over 14-fold, with a half heading to Japan

By Hong Yoo
Published : Oct 25, 2022 - 15:17       Updated : Oct 25, 2022 - 15:17
Passengers check in to board a flight heading to Fukuoka, Japan from Incheon Airport. (Yonhap)

Overseas flight bookings skyrocketed during the first three weeks of this month by 1,336.3 percent compared to the same period last year, according to Interpark on Tuesday.

The noticeable increase of overseas travel bookings comes after COVID-19 travel restrictions have been lifted not only in South Korea but in other popular tourist spots as well, says the online ticketing site.

Japan was topped the list of popular travel destinations with 48.2 percent of flights booked heading there.

The number of flight bookings to Japan surged by 589.3 percent compared to last month as the Japanese government resumed the visa waiver program on Oct. 11, lifting COVID-19-related restrictions for South Koreans visiting Japan.

The weakening of the yen also contributed to the rapid increase of demand for travel to Japan.

Following Japan are destinations in Southeast Asian, making up 36.2 percent of flight bookings this month, Europe with 5.6 percent, Oceania with 5.2 percent, and North and South America with 4.8 percent.

“As demand for travel to nearby countries is increasing, we are offering diverse flight promotions for our customers to enjoy overseas travel at a reasonable price. We will continue to offer unique benefits to strengthen our position as a flight booking platform,” said an official from Interpark.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
