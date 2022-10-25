 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 infections bounce back to over 40,000 amid resurgence woes

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 25, 2022 - 09:54       Updated : Oct 25, 2022 - 09:54
A person is tested for COVID-19 at a testing center in Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's new COVID-19 cases sharply bounced back to over 40,000 Tuesday, sharply rebounding after showing a gradual decline in the past week.

The country reported 43,759 new COVID-19 infections, including 71 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 25,355,350, the Korea Disease and Prevention Agency said.

The figure is more than double from 14,302 a day earlier and the highest daily tally in the past week. Except for Oct. 18, daily caseloads have stood under the 3,000 mark, KDCA data showed.

The country reported 17 deaths, bringing the death toll to 29,017. The fatality rate stood at 0.11 percent.

The number of critically ill patients came to 225, down from 226 a day earlier.

Health authorities have warned of a possible "twindemic" outbreak of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu this winter and stressed the importance of being vaccinated for elderly people and vulnerable groups. (Yonhap)

