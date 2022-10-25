Han Seung-soo elected as head of former UN General Assembly presidents' council

NEW YORK -- Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Seung-soo has been elected as the chairperson of a council of past UN General Assembly presidents, according to Seoul's permanent mission to the UN on Monday.

Han was elected to lead the Council of Presidents of General Assembly for a three-year term at the group's annual meeting held in New York last Thursday, along with Jan Kavan, former Czech foreign minister, as vice chairperson.

Han served as the president of the 56th UN General Assembly in 2001 during his term as South Korea's foreign minister. CPGA was founded in 1997. (Yonhap)