Special free screening of EIDF 2022 winners and opening film

The opening film and two winners from this year's EBS International Documentary Festival will be shown at a special free screening at Megabox Ilsan Bellacitta in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Oct. 29.

Recognized for its splendid presentation of 20,000 Buddhist nuns at an annual retreat on a Tibetan plateau filmed over eight years, Chinese director Jin Haquin's “Dark Red Forest” opened the EIDF held in August.

The 85-minute documentary offers a glimpse of the religious women committing themselves to reaching a divine state.

“Dark Red Forest” is scheduled to be screened at 1 p.m.

Another Chinese director Wei Shengze’s “The Fading Nomads,” the winner of the grand prix in the Festival Choice: Asia section, will be screened at 3 p.m.

The documentary revolves around the last remaining Mongolian nomadic family living in the western border of Xinjiang, China, presenting their struggles to maintain a nomadic lifestyle against the waves of globalization.

“The Fading Nomads” was also nominated for an award at the 19th Seoul International Eco Film Festival.