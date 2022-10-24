 Back To Top
Entertainment

Special free screening of EIDF 2022 winners and opening film

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Oct 24, 2022 - 17:43       Updated : Oct 24, 2022 - 17:43

Jin Huaqing’s “Dark Red Forest” (EBS)
Jin Huaqing’s “Dark Red Forest” (EBS)

The opening film and two winners from this year's EBS International Documentary Festival will be shown at a special free screening at Megabox Ilsan Bellacitta in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Oct. 29.

Recognized for its splendid presentation of 20,000 Buddhist nuns at an annual retreat on a Tibetan plateau filmed over eight years, Chinese director Jin Haquin's “Dark Red Forest” opened the EIDF held in August.

The 85-minute documentary offers a glimpse of the religious women committing themselves to reaching a divine state.

“Dark Red Forest” is scheduled to be screened at 1 p.m.

Another Chinese director Wei Shengze’s “The Fading Nomads,” the winner of the grand prix in the Festival Choice: Asia section, will be screened at 3 p.m.

The documentary revolves around the last remaining Mongolian nomadic family living in the western border of Xinjiang, China, presenting their struggles to maintain a nomadic lifestyle against the waves of globalization.

“The Fading Nomads” was also nominated for an award at the 19th Seoul International Eco Film Festival.

Wei Shengze’s “The Fading Nomads” (EIDF)
Wei Shengze’s “The Fading Nomads” (EIDF)
Magnus Gertten's “Nelly & Nadine” (EIDF)
Magnus Gertten's “Nelly & Nadine” (EIDF)

“Nelly & Nadine,” another grand prix winner in the Festival Choice: Global section, completes the lineup for the upcoming screening.

Swedish director Magnus Gertten's 90-minute documentary “Nelly & Nadine” tells the heartwarming story of two women who fall in love on Christmas Eve of 1944, in the Ravensbruck concentration camp. Their romance, which had remained secret even to some of the two women’s closest family members, is revealed through interviews with Nelly’s grandchild Sylvie.

“Nelly & Nadine” kicks off at 5 p.m. at Megabox Ilsan Bellacitta.

Online reservations for the free screenings are available on the official website and any remaining seats will be made available on-site on the day of the event as well.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
