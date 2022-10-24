Busan International Fireworks Festival returns after 3-year hiatus

Following a three-year hiatus, the night skies of Busan are to dazzle again, with the Busan International Fireworks Festival on Nov. 5.

In its 17th edition, the annual fireworks festival will be held at Gwangalli Beach, Dongbaekseom and Igidae Coastal Park. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was not held in 2020 and 2021.

This year's festival will be held under the theme of "Harmony of Busan." The southern port city's government said it aims to illustrate its features with fireworks, where a long history and future coexist, and where people of diverse backgrounds gather in an exchange of culture.

The main performance of the festival will last more than an hour, with the participation of local and international fireworks teams. The session by local teams consists of four acts, "Youth and Passion," "Beach and Romance," "Together Again" and "Harmony of Busan," with narration by Jung Woo, an actor from Busan.