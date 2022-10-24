 Back To Top
Life&Style

Busan International Fireworks Festival returns after 3-year hiatus

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : Oct 24, 2022 - 17:42       Updated : Oct 24, 2022 - 17:45
Official poster for Busan International Fireworks Festival (Illustrator Yi Seul-a, Graphicabulary via Busan Culture & Tourism Festival Organizing Committee)
Official poster for Busan International Fireworks Festival (Illustrator Yi Seul-a, Graphicabulary via Busan Culture & Tourism Festival Organizing Committee)

Following a three-year hiatus, the night skies of Busan are to dazzle again, with the Busan International Fireworks Festival on Nov. 5.

In its 17th edition, the annual fireworks festival will be held at Gwangalli Beach, Dongbaekseom and Igidae Coastal Park. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was not held in 2020 and 2021.

This year's festival will be held under the theme of "Harmony of Busan." The southern port city's government said it aims to illustrate its features with fireworks, where a long history and future coexist, and where people of diverse backgrounds gather in an exchange of culture.

The main performance of the festival will last more than an hour, with the participation of local and international fireworks teams. The session by local teams consists of four acts, "Youth and Passion," "Beach and Romance," "Together Again" and "Harmony of Busan," with narration by Jung Woo, an actor from Busan.

(Busan Culture & Tourism Festival Organizing Committee)
(Busan Culture & Tourism Festival Organizing Committee)

Events before the explosive climax include busking, a talk show with touching stories from locals and the opening ceremony.

The city government also warned about possible traffic inconveniences before and during the festival.

Gwangan Bridge, which runs across one of the venues, and Gwangalli Beach will be partially blocked from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6 in order to set up equipment for the festival.

On the day of the festival, the upper part of Gwangan Bridge will be blocked from 4:30 p.m. and lower part from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.



By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
