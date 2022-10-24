 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

New immigration center to open in Andong on Oct. 31

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : Oct 24, 2022 - 16:08       Updated : Oct 24, 2022 - 17:00
Andong Immigration Center(Daegu Immigration Office)
Andong Immigration Center(Daegu Immigration Office)

A new immigration center is set to open in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, on Oct. 31, which will provide immigration services to foreigners living in Andong and six cities nearby.

The new center, operated by the Daegu Immigration Office, will be located on the Andong National University campus. The center will offer general immigration services, including foreigner registrations and extensions or changes to visa status, according to the Daegu Immigration Office on Monday. It will service foreigners residing in seven regions: Andong, Yeongju, Bonghwa, Yecheon, Uiseong, Yeongyang and Cheongsong.

The center, however, does not handle matters related to naturalization, refugees, and undocumented foreign residents.

Those wishing to receive services at the new center must reserve in advance through the Hi Korea website before visiting.

Andong Immigration Center(Daegu Immigration Office)
Andong Immigration Center(Daegu Immigration Office)

“With the opening of the Andong Immigration Center, foreigners living in northern Gyeongsang Province will no longer have to travel a long distance to Daegu to get immigration services," Kim Mi-hyang, a public relations official at the Daegu Immigration Office, told The Korea Herald.

Until now, foreigners living in those areas who were in need of immigration assistance had to visit the Daegu Immigration Office, around 120 kilometers away from downtown Andong. Otherwise, they had to wait for staff to visit from the Daegu office, whose schedules could change depending on the office's situation, the official explained.

There are around 4,800 foreigners living in the northern part of North Gyeongsang Province, according to the city of Andong, which has jointly worked with the immigration authority to establish the immigration center.

“Andong City will earnestly cooperate with the Andong Immigration Center to promote convenience for foreigners in Andong and nearby regions. This includes the successful settlement of foreigners as well as multicultural family members,” Andong Mayor Kwon Gi-chang said.



By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114