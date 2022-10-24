New immigration center to open in Andong on Oct. 31

A new immigration center is set to open in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, on Oct. 31, which will provide immigration services to foreigners living in Andong and six cities nearby.

The new center, operated by the Daegu Immigration Office, will be located on the Andong National University campus. The center will offer general immigration services, including foreigner registrations and extensions or changes to visa status, according to the Daegu Immigration Office on Monday. It will service foreigners residing in seven regions: Andong, Yeongju, Bonghwa, Yecheon, Uiseong, Yeongyang and Cheongsong.

The center, however, does not handle matters related to naturalization, refugees, and undocumented foreign residents.

Those wishing to receive services at the new center must reserve in advance through the Hi Korea website before visiting.