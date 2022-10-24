 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Trade chief to visit Hungary, 2 other European nations this week to discuss economic cooperation

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 24, 2022 - 10:45       Updated : Oct 24, 2022 - 10:45
This file photo taken on Sept. 5, 2022, shows Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun speaking to reporters at Incheon International Airport. (Yonhap)
This file photo taken on Sept. 5, 2022, shows Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun speaking to reporters at Incheon International Airport. (Yonhap)

South Korean Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun will visit Hungary, Lithuania, and the Czech Republic this week to discuss ways to enhance economic cooperation and to drum up support for the country's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, his office said Monday.

During a six-day trip from Monday, Ahn will meet with the Hungarian foreign minister to discuss bilateral economic issues and ask for the European nation's support for Korean firms operating there amid high energy prices, according the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

In Lithuania, Ahn is scheduled to have high-level talks with senior government officials on how to boost cooperation in bio, laser and other advanced industry fields, it added.

The final leg of his trip will be the Czech Republic, where he plans to meet with the prime minister and other senior officials to discuss ways to deepen relations in such fields as electric vehicles and nuclear power generation, the ministry said.

"Throughout the visits, Ahn will stress South Korea's capabilities and strong will to successfully host the 2030 Busan Expo, and ask for the nations' support," the ministry said in a release. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114