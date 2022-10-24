Trade chief to visit Hungary, 2 other European nations this week to discuss economic cooperation

This file photo taken on Sept. 5, 2022, shows Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun speaking to reporters at Incheon International Airport. (Yonhap)

South Korean Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun will visit Hungary, Lithuania, and the Czech Republic this week to discuss ways to enhance economic cooperation and to drum up support for the country's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, his office said Monday.

During a six-day trip from Monday, Ahn will meet with the Hungarian foreign minister to discuss bilateral economic issues and ask for the European nation's support for Korean firms operating there amid high energy prices, according the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

In Lithuania, Ahn is scheduled to have high-level talks with senior government officials on how to boost cooperation in bio, laser and other advanced industry fields, it added.

The final leg of his trip will be the Czech Republic, where he plans to meet with the prime minister and other senior officials to discuss ways to deepen relations in such fields as electric vehicles and nuclear power generation, the ministry said.

"Throughout the visits, Ahn will stress South Korea's capabilities and strong will to successfully host the 2030 Busan Expo, and ask for the nations' support," the ministry said in a release. (Yonhap)