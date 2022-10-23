Cirque Du Soleil unveils reimagined 'Alegria' in Seoul

"Alegria," a long-running contemporary circus production by Cirque Du Soleil, unveiled its brand-new version on Thursday in Seoul under the Big Top set up at Seoul Sports Complex in Jamsil, eastern Seoul.

"Alegria: In a New Light" is the seventh production of Canada-based Cirque Du Soleil to be introduced in South Korea, following "Quidam" in 2007 and 2015, the previous version of "Alegria" in 2008, "Varekai" in 2011, "Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour" in 2013 and "Kooza" in 2018.

“Everything in the show is reimagined, except we kept the music because the music is essential and a very big part of the success of 'Alegria,'” Michael G. Smith, artistic director of the show, told reporters during a press conference on Thursday, adding that “if you think you’ve seen 'Alegria' before, you have not.”

Alegria, meaning joy in Spanish, was first introduced in 1994 and toured 255 cities in 40 countries attracting 14 million visitors for 19 years.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the company’s foundation, a new version was introduced in 2019 to incorporate all the changes in technology and acrobatic evolution over the last few years. Then it went through another makeover during the unexpected COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a version that changed everything except the original inspiration and the music.

"When the show was created in 1994, (the original creator's) reason for developing the different families that we have in the show was the advancement of the internet. (The original producer) was very interested to see how the internet was going to separate generations back in 1994," the artistic director explained. "We are in a different time now, but there is that same idea, coming out of the pandemic, of how not just generations were impacted, but the entire world. This idea of how to create unity when it does not exist."