 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Death toll from construction site accident in Anseong rises to 3

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 23, 2022 - 11:22       Updated : Oct 23, 2022 - 11:22
This photo shows the construction site of a low-temperature warehouse in Anseong where two construction workers died on Friday, after a fall caused by a collapse of a concrete formwork on the fourth floor. The death toll rose to three as of Sunday. (Yonhap)
This photo shows the construction site of a low-temperature warehouse in Anseong where two construction workers died on Friday, after a fall caused by a collapse of a concrete formwork on the fourth floor. The death toll rose to three as of Sunday. (Yonhap)

The death toll from a concrete formwork collapse at a construction site in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, last week has risen to three as another worker died, authorities said Sunday.

Five workers pouring cement at the low-temperature warehouse construction site in the city, 67 kilometers south of Seoul, plunged about 10 meters after a cement formwork collapsed on the structure's fourth floor on Friday.

Three of the five workers -- all foreigners -- were transported to hospitals in a state of cardiac arrest, and two of the three, both Chinese nationals in their 30s, died on Friday.

Police officials said the other died Sunday morning. The worker had initially suffered a cardiac arrest, but later recovered a normal pulse rate and been under treatment in a state of unconsciousness.

Police said they will soon request an autopsy by the National Forensic Service to determine the exact cause of their deaths.

The new warehouse construction was ordered by KY Logis, a Seoul-based logistics company, and was being carried out by a contractor named SGC eTEC E&C. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114