 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Action for Clean Environment Awards recognizes seven organizations for their contributions to environmental improvement

By Korea Herald
Published : Oct 23, 2022 - 11:06       Updated : Oct 23, 2022 - 11:08
Winners of the Global Clean Environment Awards pose at the ceremony held in Seoul on Tuesday. From left: Kim Ki-hyun of Kiwe Lab, Choi Seung-ho of Panacell Biotech, Kim Kwang-sik of Siheung City government and Lee Dong-young of Bespin Global. Action for Clean Environment
Winners of the Global Clean Environment Awards pose at the ceremony held in Seoul on Tuesday. From left: Kim Ki-hyun of Kiwe Lab, Choi Seung-ho of Panacell Biotech, Kim Kwang-sik of Siheung City government and Lee Dong-young of Bespin Global. Action for Clean Environment

Action for Clean Environment (ACE), a global nonprofit organization working to facilitate global environmental activism, awarded seven organizations including businesses and local governments for their contribution to environmental protection on Tuesday.

The Global Clean Environment Awards, held for the third time, was given to seven winners in five categories -- Siheung City government in the Public Service category; Panacell Biotech in the Healthcare category; AMP Robotics, Joyview Education, and Bespin Global in the Business category; Kiwe Lab in the Entertainment category; and Eric Hyun Sim in the Global Youth Leader category.

The Awards Selection Committee said the seven winners made outstanding contributions and had positive impacts on environmental improvement and the livelihood of human beings.

Lee Sang-yong, a member of the awards selection committee and former deputy director at MBC newsroom, said, “It was a proud moment to be with winners who demonstrated their passion for solving global environmental problems.”

“I also praise ACE’s activities focusing on the coexistence of mankind, environment and economy.”



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114