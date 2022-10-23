Action for Clean Environment Awards recognizes seven organizations for their contributions to environmental improvement

Winners of the Global Clean Environment Awards pose at the ceremony held in Seoul on Tuesday. From left: Kim Ki-hyun of Kiwe Lab, Choi Seung-ho of Panacell Biotech, Kim Kwang-sik of Siheung City government and Lee Dong-young of Bespin Global. Action for Clean Environment

Action for Clean Environment (ACE), a global nonprofit organization working to facilitate global environmental activism, awarded seven organizations including businesses and local governments for their contribution to environmental protection on Tuesday.

The Global Clean Environment Awards, held for the third time, was given to seven winners in five categories -- Siheung City government in the Public Service category; Panacell Biotech in the Healthcare category; AMP Robotics, Joyview Education, and Bespin Global in the Business category; Kiwe Lab in the Entertainment category; and Eric Hyun Sim in the Global Youth Leader category.

The Awards Selection Committee said the seven winners made outstanding contributions and had positive impacts on environmental improvement and the livelihood of human beings.

Lee Sang-yong, a member of the awards selection committee and former deputy director at MBC newsroom, said, “It was a proud moment to be with winners who demonstrated their passion for solving global environmental problems.”

“I also praise ACE’s activities focusing on the coexistence of mankind, environment and economy.”