National Palace Museum highlights archives of Joseon diplomats to US

Photo of Pak Chung-yang (front center) and his entourage at the Old Korean Legation building in Washington, in 1888 (Yonsei University Dong-Eun Medical Museum)

A special exhibition of records of Korean diplomats dispatched to the US during the Joseon era is underway at the National Palace Museum of Korea, marking the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Korea and the US.

The exhibition, "Diplomats in Gat: The Story of the Joseon Legation in Washington, D.C." has on display recordings of diplomatic activities by Pak Chung-yang (1841-1905), the first minister plenipotentiary to the US, and his entourage that went to the US in 1887, the first such dispatch in Korean history.

A highlight of the exhibition are the archival records by Yi Sang-jae (1850-1927), a secretary with the first Korean legation in the US. The records were designated as state-registered cultural heritage in May.

The records consist of materials related to diplomacy that Yi compiled, as well as a collection of letters Yi wrote to his family. Life as a Korean legation in the US is documented in detail by Yi.

Entering the exhibition space, visitors feels as though passing through the Old Korean Legation building in the US. Some spaces at the exhibition are designed to help viewers picture jeongdang, the central office of the Korean legation, and gaekdang, a reception room for guests. A video playing at the gaekdang space shows Pak and his entourage engaging in diplomacy over the course of the year.