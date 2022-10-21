 Back To Top
Life&Style

Three different ways to enjoy nighttime tour at Changdeokgung

By Hwang Dong-Hee
Published : Oct 21, 2022 - 17:38       Updated : Oct 21, 2022 - 20:04
A government office building in Changdeokgung (CHA)
A government office building in Changdeokgung (CHA)

Changdeokgung is scheduled to offer three different series of nighttime tours at the palace, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration’s Royal Palaces and Tombs Center.

For “A Night at Changdeokgung, Huijeongdang and Glass Lanterns With Plum Blossom,” visitors will be guided through the brightly lit pavilion. Glass lanterns with plum blossom seals in gold that decorated both the indoors and the outdoors of the royal palace after the introduction of electricity in 1887 will be lit for the first time in 100 years. Six chandeliers in the central reception room will also be lit. The plum blossom is the royal seal of the Korean Empire.

Huijeongdang at Changdeokgung (CHA)
Huijeongdang at Changdeokgung (CHA)
Poster for a nighttime tour at Changdeokgung, featuring a glass lantern with plum blossom seals in gold (CHA)
Poster for a nighttime tour at Changdeokgung, featuring a glass lantern with plum blossom seals in gold (CHA)

Huijeongdang, which means “to rule brightly” in Korean, was originally the king’s sleeping quarters and later transformed into the king’s office and reception area. The building burned down in 1917 and the pavilion was restored in 1920.

The building has a traditional Korean architectural style, but incorporates the modernist style of the time.

The program is scheduled to be held twice a day for five days -- on Oct. 26 and Nov. 1, 2, 5 and 6. The 80-minute sessions will begin at 6:10 p.m. and 7:40 p.m.

Ticket reservations can be made through Interpark Ticket on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of 15 slots per session, starting Friday afternoon.

Nakseonjae, Changdeokgung (CHA)
Nakseonjae, Changdeokgung (CHA)

Meanwhile, two programs “Changdeokgung In-Depth, Government Offices” and “Changdeokgung In-Depth, Nakseonjae” are scheduled to be held twice a day on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 21 to Nov. 20.

A 50-minute tour through government offices starts at 10:30 a.m. while a 40-minute tour of Nakseonjae hall starts at 2:30 p.m. Both tours are led by a guide who will provide running commentary on the history and the lifestyle of the royal family.

Tickets for two "Changdeokgung In-Depth" programs can be reserved through the Naver website.

All three programs are available for middle school students and older.



By Hwang Dong-Hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
