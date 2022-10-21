Three different ways to enjoy nighttime tour at Changdeokgung

A government office building in Changdeokgung (CHA)

Changdeokgung is scheduled to offer three different series of nighttime tours at the palace, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration’s Royal Palaces and Tombs Center. For “A Night at Changdeokgung, Huijeongdang and Glass Lanterns With Plum Blossom,” visitors will be guided through the brightly lit pavilion. Glass lanterns with plum blossom seals in gold that decorated both the indoors and the outdoors of the royal palace after the introduction of electricity in 1887 will be lit for the first time in 100 years. Six chandeliers in the central reception room will also be lit. The plum blossom is the royal seal of the Korean Empire.

Huijeongdang at Changdeokgung (CHA)

Poster for a nighttime tour at Changdeokgung, featuring a glass lantern with plum blossom seals in gold (CHA)

Huijeongdang, which means “to rule brightly” in Korean, was originally the king’s sleeping quarters and later transformed into the king’s office and reception area. The building burned down in 1917 and the pavilion was restored in 1920. The building has a traditional Korean architectural style, but incorporates the modernist style of the time. The program is scheduled to be held twice a day for five days -- on Oct. 26 and Nov. 1, 2, 5 and 6. The 80-minute sessions will begin at 6:10 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. Ticket reservations can be made through Interpark Ticket on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of 15 slots per session, starting Friday afternoon.

Nakseonjae, Changdeokgung (CHA)