 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

KakaoTalk raises W2.6tr in ad revenue over 1 1/2 years

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Oct 21, 2022 - 16:25       Updated : Oct 21, 2022 - 16:25
Kakao Corp.'s office building in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province (Yonhap)
Kakao Corp.'s office building in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province (Yonhap)

KakaoTalk, South Korea’s immensely popular messaging app, has raised nearly 2.6 trillion won ($1.8 billion) in advertising revenue over the past 1 1/2 years, antitrust data showed Friday.

According to data submitted by the Fair Trade Commission to Rep. Kang Min-guk of the People Power Party, KakaoTalk’s revenue from its ad platform Talk Biz amounted to 2.558 trillion won until the second quarter this year from January 2021.

Talk Biz has two revenue sources -- Kakao Talk Biz and KakaoTalk Store.

KakaoTalk Biz Board charges advertisers to put advertisements on the top row of KakaoTalk chat rooms, while KakaoTalk Store is a shopping platform connected to KakaoTalk directly.

The FTC data showed that a total of 9,015 corporate clients across industries were using KakaoTalk’s in-app advertising services, with retail and food companies accounting for more than half of them.

Kang said KakaoTalk has continued expanding its ad business, contrary to its earlier pledge that it would not add ads or consider turning it into a paid app.

“The latest Kakao server outage happened because Kakao neglected to check and invest in its infrastructure and focused only on expanding business for profits,” he said.

“The FTC and the Ministry of Science and ICT should come up with standards dedicated to prevent platform operators from expanding their business excessively.”

Kakao Corp. suffered its worst-ever server shutdown on Oct. 15 due to a fire at its data center in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province. Its flagship KakaoTalk and other affiliated services like for payments and ride-hailing were down for almost 10 hours. KakaoTalk, which launched in 2010, enjoys a near monopoly here, with 45.6 million people out of the total 52 million population using the app.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114