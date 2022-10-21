 Back To Top
Miracell announces psoriasis case cured with stem cell therapy

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Oct 21, 2022 - 15:46       Updated : Oct 21, 2022 - 15:52
Professor Park Eun-soo presents research results of regenerative skin stem cell therapy at the International Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in Bangkok, Oct. 1. (Miracell)

South Korean stem cell research company Miracell said Friday it had published the clinical trial results of a new regenerative skin stem cell therapy at a recent conference hosted by the International Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery held in Bangkok.

The clinical trial was conducted on a patient with psoriasis, a skin disease that is generally treated with steroids, but has a tendency to recur over time.

The patient was found to have completed recovered after receiving intravenous injections with bone marrow stem cells and cells extracted from blood twice.

The treatment uses Miracell’s stem cell extraction system “Smart Emcell2,” and bone marrow and blood kits devised by the company.

"The patient was suffering from psoriasis for six years, having difficulties in leading a normal life due to the severity of the symptoms. But the patient could recover after being treated with the stem cell therapy,” said professor Park Eun-soo, one of the researchers who led the clinical trial.

Miracell CEO Shin Hyun-soon said the trial results could be successful due to the use of fresh cells with a survival rate of up to 99 percent.

"By developing better products, we will continue to try to give hope to suffering patients around the world."



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
