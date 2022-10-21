[Seoul Subway Story] Art meets rusty factories in Seoul’s Mullae-dong

A mural on a roller shutter of a small ironmonger in Mullae-dong, northwestern Seoul (Choi Jae-hee / The Korea Herald)

The following is part of Seoul Subway Stories, a newly launched Korea Herald series exploring the subway stations and surrounding areas across the city. -- Ed. A roughly five-minute walk from exit No. 7 of Mullae Station on Seoul subway leads you to a village with two faces. Greeting visitors first are the boisterous sounds of machinery and workers cutting and welding iron bars and slabs inside small factories and metal workshops. But soon, one can hear jazz and classical music being played somewhere in the narrow alleyways tucked behind the industrial buildings. Vivid murals, statues and art galleries also wait to be discovered. Dubbed the “Mullae Creative Village,” the little neighborhood is a hidden gem in Seoul, where artists and mechanics live in harmony. From colorful signboards to graffiti and wall paintings on the shutters of ironworks, artists have made their mark in nearly every corner of the village. Visitors can also find installation art pieces made of old metal here, including sculptures of a scarecrow, a giant hammer and a welding mask.

A sculpture made of metal scrap in Mullae Creative Village (Choi Jae-hee / The Korea Herald)

A large sculpture of a hammer in Mullae Creative Village (Choi Jae-hee / The Korea Herald)

Old industrial structures given the touch of young artists is hip in Korea nowadays, a magnet for locals and tourists seeking Instagrammable spots in the capital city. In 70s and 80s, Mullae-dong was a thriving factory town that housed about 1,700 ironworks and metalsmiths that produced parts and materials for local manufacturers. But after the arrival of the 21 century and the rise of China as the factory of the world, the town had lost much of its luster. What revitalized the declining factory area was an influx of young artists and designers in the mid-2000s. Most of them came from nearby Hongdae and Daehangno in search of more affordable rents, and they began to use the deserted workshops as their art studios. Later on, galleries and multi-purpose cultural spaces moved in, further fueling Mullae’s rising profile as an art destination.

Seoul Art Space Mullae, a city-funded arts incubation center set up in 2010 by the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture (Choi Jae-hee / The Korea Herald)

One such place is “Artfield Gallery,” which regularly holds exhibitions to introduce new regional artists, mostly specializing in oil paintings. A city-funded arts incubation center set up in 2010 by the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture, “Seoul Art Space Mullae” hosts amateur and professional painters and musicians, offering them a space to hold exhibitions or performances at an affordable price range of 20,000 won-50,000 won ($14-$35) per day. An Do-hyun is one of the most famous artists to have settled in here. He specializes in art installations and space directing. Like many artists in Mullae-dong, he sometimes often opens up his studio to the public for free viewing, adding artistic vibes to the ironworks street. When this reporter visited, his studio, repurposed from an abandoned old industrial building, had An’s works made of bronze and iron on display. Village of craft designers

Glass craft workshop “Maison de Verre" in Mullae-dong (Choi Jae-hee / The Korea Herald)

Handicraft shops are another charm of the town. Artisans from different fields, including glass crafts, ceramics and leatherwork, not only sell their works, but they hold one-day classes for those who want to dabble in arts and crafts. At one glass craft workshop “Maison de Verre,” visitors can take a glimpse of the world of stained glass by creating colored glass pieces, from sun catchers to nightlights, under the guidance of experienced artisans. “Participants can learn the fundamentals of stained glass art through our one-day programs, such as basic techniques and design ideas,” said Lee Se-hee, one of the instructors, adding most participants are young couples in their 20s looking for fun and romantic dates on the weekends. Industrial-style cafes and eateries

Rust Bakery in Mullae-dong (Choi Jae-hee / The Korea Herald)