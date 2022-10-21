Top commanders of S. Korea, US, Japan vow close security ties to counter N. Korean threats

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum (second from left), his US counterpart, Gen. Mark Milley (center), and his Japanese counterpart, Gen. Koji Yamazaki (second from right), pose for a photo after trilateral talks in Washington on Thursday, in this photo provided by Seoul's JCS. (Seoul's JCS)

The top military officers of South Korea, the United States and Japan emphasized the importance of trilateral security cooperation against North Korea's threats during their Pentagon meeting, as Washington reaffirmed its commitment to the defense of the regional allies, according to a joint statement.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum participated in the Trilateral Chief of Defense Meeting, along with his American and Japanese counterparts -- Gen. Mark Milley and Gen. Koji Yamazaki, respectively -- on Thursday. US Indo-Pacific Command commander Adm. John C. Aquilino and Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, top commander of the US Forces Korea, attended it as well.

"This session featured discussions on regional security challenges, to include the DPRK's recent missile activities and nuclear program developments, which destabilize the region," it read. "The leaders discussed continued efforts to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Gen. Milley reaffirmed the ironclad commitment of the US to defend Japan and the Republic of Korea." DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The three sides stressed the importance of bilateral, trilateral, and multilateral cooperation and coordination to enhance the security of the Korean Peninsula and the region, it added. (Yonhap)