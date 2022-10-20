[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Grand Josun Jeju showcases 'Winter Voyage' package Grand Josun Jeju presents winter package that consists of a one-night stay in a room with a balcony, with unlimited use of the hotel’s outdoor heated pool. Guests can choose between rooms facing the Garden Pool side or the Peak Point Pool. Breakfast buffet for two at restaurant Aria is included in the package. A set of complimentary winter signature dishes and alcoholic beverages for two will be served while using the pool. The package is available through Feb. 28. Price starts at 370,000 won. For inquiries, call (064) 738-6600.

Westin Josun Busan showcases Halloween cocktails Westin Josun Busan is serving two types of Halloween-themed cocktails at O'Kims, the lobby-floor's dining pub. O"Kim's is known for its scenic view of the city’s Haeundae beach to enjoy along with food and drinks. The Black Rose margarita is presented with a special performance which turns a red rose into a black rose under an instant flame. The Bloody Rock, a tropical cocktail, will be served in the hotel’s own rocking whiskey glass. Special Halloween cocktails will be served through Oct. 31. The two drinks are priced at 27,000 won and 25,000 won, each. For inquiries, call (051) 749-7439.

JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square showcases Halloween treats JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul is presenting Halloween treats at the Seoul Baking Company, the hotel's open-kitchen bakery. The Coffin cake is a coffin-shaped carrot cake made of chocolate, with cheese mousse and crunchy crumbles added for a special taste. The Mini Goblin cake consists of white chocolate mousse and has a citron scent. The Berry Comfort cake is a dark chocolate mousse cake decorated with ghost figures. The Coffin cake is priced at 75,000 won and all mini cakes are priced at 11,000 won. Cake pickups are from Monday to Oct. 31. Reservations can be made at Naver reservation online, or by calling Seoul Baking Company at (02) 2276-3340.

Vista Walkerhill Seoul delivers 'Oh My Family' package Walkerhill Hotels and Resorts' Vista Walkerhill Seoul is offering connecting-room packages catered to the needs of families and friends. "Oh My Family 1" package consists of a Studio Suite and a connecting Deluxe Room. Both rooms have a scenic view of Achasan mountain. An extra bed can be provided upon prior request, free of charge. "Oh My Family 2" package provides a special dinner party platter, which consists of chicken and barbecue skewers. The packages are available through Nov. 30. For reservations and inquiries, call 1670-0005.