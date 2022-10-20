Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari to visit S. Korea next week

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City, US, September 21, 2022. (Reuters-Yonhap)
Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari will visit South Korea to attend the World Bio Summit 2022, being held in Seoul next Tuesday and Wednesday, the Embassy of Nigeria in Seoul said Thursday evening.
According to a statement released by the embassy, Nigerian president Buhari will deliver a congratulatory message at the event’s opening ceremony.
During his visit, Buhari will meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. The Nigerian president is also scheduled to meet with former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.
Buhari will leave South Korea on Thursday.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)