S. Korea, US agree to continue consultations over Inflation Reduction Act

South Korea's Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun speaks before departing for the United States from Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Sept. 5, to discuss the US' Inflation Reduction Act with US officials. (Yonhap)

South Korea and the United States have agreed to continue close consultations to seek solutions regarding a new US law that excludes electric vehicles assembled outside of North America from tax incentives, Seoul's trade ministry said Thursday.

The consensus was reached during telephone talks between Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun and US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai the previous day, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The IRA, signed by US President Joe Biden in August, has caused concerns that Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. will lose ground in the US market as they make EVs at domestic plants for export to the US

"During the meeting, the two sides vowed to continue consultations for various solutions regarding tax benefit issues for EVs through their working-level communication channel," the ministry said in a release, noting that Seoul and Washington held working-level talks three times in October alone.

"The two sides also agreed to close cooperation over the course of the US Treasury Department's devising of related guidance," it added.

Earlier this month, Washington began to seek public comment on the implementation of the act.

The top trade officials plan to continue talks next month on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Bangkok, the ministry said. (Yonhap)