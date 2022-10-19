SAC Opera Gala to stage highlights from popular opera pieces

The Seoul Arts Center is scheduled to stage SAC Opera Gala featuring popular opera arias and songs at the Opera Theater from Friday to Sunday.

The SAC Opera Gala will offer three different nights of opera performances -- Opening Night, Mozart Opera Highlights and Special Gala performance -- with different combinations of conductors, opera singers, orchestras and choirs.

KBS Symphony Orchestra will take the stage with Noi Opera Chorus, under the baton of conductor Toshiyuki Kamioka on Friday and Sunday, while conductor Gerd Herklotz will perform with the Korean Chamber Orchestra on Saturday.

Twenty-four opera singers including sopranos Seo Sun-young, winner of the International Tchaikovsky Competition in 2011, and Hwang Su-mi, winner of the Queen Elisabeth Competition in 2014, will sing timeless classics.