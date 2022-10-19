Diplomats demonstrate interest in humanity in tech

Estonian Ambassador to Korea Sten Schwede interacts with Don Tapscott -- executive chairman of the Blockchain Research Institute and author of global bestseller “Blockchain Revolution” at The Korea Herald Biz Forum on Wednesday at Four Seasons Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul.

Diplomats and representatives of foreign business groups in Seoul demonstrated interest in the discourse surrounding humanity in tech, at The Korea Herald Biz Forum 2022 on Wednesday.

The forum was attended by a number of diplomats, including the ambassadors of Singapore, Malaysia, Estonia, El Salvador, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Italy, Mexico and Latvia, and representatives from embassies such as India, Kenya, Poland, New Zealand, Qatar, Vietnam, Canada, the US and Germany.

According to Estonian Ambassador to Korea Sten Schwede, discussing the latest technology is both relevant and interesting at this juncture.

“Estonia is one of the leading countries in using blockchain technology and developing delivery robots,” he said.

Aris Vigants, ambassador of Latvia to Korea, said that the topic of the forum was relevant for Latvia as well as to Korea-Latvian cooperation.