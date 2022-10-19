Diplomats demonstrate interest in humanity in tech

Diplomats and representatives of foreign business groups in Seoul demonstrated interest in the discourse surrounding humanity in tech, at The Korea Herald Biz Forum 2022 on Wednesday.
The forum was attended by a number of diplomats, including the ambassadors of Singapore, Malaysia, Estonia, El Salvador, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Italy, Mexico and Latvia, and representatives from embassies such as India, Kenya, Poland, New Zealand, Qatar, Vietnam, Canada, the US and Germany.
According to Estonian Ambassador to Korea Sten Schwede, discussing the latest technology is both relevant and interesting at this juncture.
“Estonia is one of the leading countries in using blockchain technology and developing delivery robots,” he said.
Aris Vigants, ambassador of Latvia to Korea, said that the topic of the forum was relevant for Latvia as well as to Korea-Latvian cooperation.
"This year’s Biz Forum reflects topicalities of the 'fourth industrial revolution,' augmented advancement of technologies and finding the ways for betterment of our lives in the future," he said.
El Salvador Ambassador to Korea Jaime Jose Lopez Badia noted that El Salvador is committed to enhancing cooperation in the digital ecosystem and preparing for the future.
“Attending the forum was a good experience to expand knowledge about emerging ideas in the digital ecosystem and vaccine development and the impact of technology on business and society from worldwide leading experts," said Lopez.
The theme of the forum facilitates business leaders and stakeholders to broaden insights on a changing world, highlighted Arletta Brzozowska, Polish deputy chief of mission in Seoul.
“To discourse humanity in tech was very interesting,” she said.
“The theme of the forum is very timely, it was interesting to know related perspectives on humanity in tech,” said a Qatar Embassy official during an interaction at the forum.
“It was interesting to note diverse aspects of new technologies,” said Surinder Bhagat, deputy chief of mission at the Indian Embassy in Seoul.