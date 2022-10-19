[KH Biz Forum] SoftBank-backed Qraft highlights AI's role in stock investing

SoftBank-backed South Korean financial technology startup Qraft Technologies highlighted the role of artificial intelligence in equity asset allocation, as AI plays a complementary role to boost productivity and efficiency of human's tasks.

At The Korea Herald Biz Forum 2022, held at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul on Wednesday, a senior official of Qraft Technologies said the AI engine can pursue above-average returns with the capability to analyze massive amounts of financial data and discover relationships that humans hardly find.

"The AI has been superior to human in terms of nonlinear regression and detailed massive data verification, and the investing landscape is just the field where the demand to introduce AI is growing," said Alan Jo, chief product officer of Qraft Technologies.

Qraft is an AI solution provider dedicated to actively-managed equity exchange-traded funds. It manages four ETFs, named QRFT, AMOM, NVQ and HDIV, each of which is listed on, and has exposure to, North American stock bourses including the New York Stock Exchange. The combined assets managed by the four products came to $28 million as of September.

Qraft garnered media attention as its ETF product turned out to have optimized performance, by predicting the losses of certain US stocks, readjusting the ETF's stock portfolio in advance and averting losses, based on the analysis of accumulated data.

Most recently, Qraft's AI stock selection model that powered NVQ was ranked No. 1 in market intelligence MorningStar's midcap value peer group category over the one-year period ending in September.

The major task of AI service providers is to explore the real-world application, and there are massive opportunities as humans will continue to search for ways to streamline menial and repetitive human tasks.

"It is crucial to explore altogether the data set, the computing resource algorithm and the way these can be applied in real world," Jo said.

"It is worth underscoring AI's potential to improve human work efficiency, boost productivity of it and become scalable, in addition to an AI engine's core performance and analysis capability."

Jo has been dedicated to exploring business opportunities and the feasibility of a project, as well as developing products. Jo earned a bachelor's degree in economics and computer science from Seoul National University.

Founded in 2016, Qraft is boosting presence with the announced fundraising of $146 million capital from SoftBank in January.

