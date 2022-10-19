 Back To Top
National

Seoul records 1st ice of season

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 19, 2022 - 10:18       Updated : Oct 19, 2022 - 10:18
Pedestrians in jackets walk outdoors in central Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Pedestrians in jackets walk outdoors in central Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Seoul witnessed the first ice of the season Wednesday morning, with the morning low dipping to 4.4 C, the state weather agency said.

The temperature was 5.8 degrees below average, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said. Seoul on average witnesses its first ice around 15 days later.

Ice or frost can be formed even when the air temperature is a few degrees above freezing, as the temperature is usually measured at the height of some 1 meter above ground surface.

Other parts of the country also experienced the coldest morning of the fall season so far, with temperatures dropping below freezing in some areas in Gangwon Province, the KMA said.

The lowest daily temperatures fell to around 5 C in most of the country, while residents in some inland mountain areas experienced a morning low of below zero, the KMA said.

The morning low dipped to minus 4.3 C in Cheorwon in Gangwon Province and minus 3.2 C in the adjacent city of Yeoncheon, the KMA said. (Yonhap)

