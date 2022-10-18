[Newsmaker] South Korean lawyers voice solidarity with women in Iran

South Korean lawyers gathered outside the Iranian embassy in Yongsan, central Seoul, in a show of support for Iran’s nationwide protests that erupted after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini. Amini died Sept. 16 after she was arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly breaking the country’s strict dress rules for women. Lawyers for Human Rights and Unification of Korea organized Tuesday’s gathering. (Yonhap)