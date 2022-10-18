[Today’s K-pop] Mamamoo announces plan for 1st world tour

(Credit: RBW Entertainment)



Mamamoo will host its first international tour starting from next month, agency RBW Entertainment announced Tuesday. The quartet will kick off the "My Con" tour with concerts in Seoul from Nov. 18-20. Once the group departs, it will be the first time for the girl group to tour outside Korea since its debut in 2014. The name of the tour not only reflects the group's confidence, but also plays on the title of the group's 12th EP, "Mic On," which it rolled out just last week. Solar had alluded to a global tour at the media showcase for the EP. The EP not only debuted atop a number of music charts at home, but also on iTunes charts. Lead track "Illella" from the three-track EP topped iTunes top songs charts in 10 regions, as did follow-up track "1,2,3 Eoi!" in seven territories. New Jeans to return in December: report

New Jeans are gearing up for a return in early December, according to a local media report on Tuesday. Agency Ador said that it will make an announcement when the date for comeback is set, following the report that claimed that the rookie girl group had already started shooting a music video. The all-teenager group debuted in August amid much hype with an eponymous EP and has set a series of records. It notched the No. 1 spot on Melon, the largest music site in Korea, in the shortest time for a girl group. The debut EP sold over 260,000 copies on the first day, a record for a K-pop girl group’s debut album. The EP also generated 200 million streams on Spotify in just 73 days. Stray Kids’ ‘Hellevator’ video tops 100m views

The music video for Stray Kids' predebut single "Hellevator" has now logged 100 million views on YouTube, JYP Entertainment said on Tuesday. The single was dropped in October 2017 and led off the band's predebut album "Mixtape" that came out in January 2018. The music video became the eight-piece act's seventh to reach the milestone. Stray Kids now have the most music videos with over 100 million views among "fourth-generation" K-pop boy bands. Meanwhile, the group's seventh EP "Maxident" debuted atop the Billboard 200 on its chart dated Oct. 22. This marks a back-to-back feat following its previous EP "Oddinary" in March. Stray Kids are the second K-pop group ever to have more than two chart-toppers, after BTS. Le Sserafim sells 400,000 copies on 1st day

