 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Korea's Comeup aims to become world's top startup accelerator program

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Oct 18, 2022 - 17:50       Updated : Oct 18, 2022 - 17:50
SMEs and Startups Minister Lee Young (second from left) speaks during a press conference for Comeup 2022 at Maru 100 in Gangnam-gu, Seoul on Tuesday. (The Ministry of SMEs and Startups)
SMEs and Startups Minister Lee Young (second from left) speaks during a press conference for Comeup 2022 at Maru 100 in Gangnam-gu, Seoul on Tuesday. (The Ministry of SMEs and Startups)

SMEs and Startups Minister Lee Young said on Tuesday that it plans to nurture Comeup, the ministry's startup accelerator program, as one of the top five startup events globally in five years.

“Ramping up engagement from private sectors, we plan to place Comeup as the world’s fifth largest startup event in five years,” said Lee during a press conference at Maru 100 in southern Seoul.

Lee added the government will make room for startup companies to enter global markets more efficiently with less bureaucratic burdens. “The ministry is in line with President Yoon Suk-yeol’s initiative that the government will move side by side with the private sector to keep up with the speed of innovation.”

When asked about the ministry’s stance on potential regulatory pushbacks due to Kakao’s server outage, Lee said if the government imposes excessive regulations on tech companies following the incident, the ministry will voice concerns on behalf of the startup industry.

Addressing dampening investor sentiment driven by market disruption, Lee said despite the hostile environment, ICT startups have enjoyed a boom in sales. But in the case of further market deterioration, the minister hinted at taking up the role again as a key supporter for the industry

In terms of the ministry reducing next year’s budget for investments in startups and SMEs, Lee said, “We still have around 8.2 trillion won ($5.8 billion) of capital in the fund. Also, we are making efforts to encourage private-led funding. Several large companies have already raised two venture capital funds early this year. We are in talks with other firms as well.”

Lee said the ministry will roll out an incentive package next month for companies investing in venture capital, adding that it has not ruled out the possibility of giving tax benefits.

Comeup 2022 is the fourth event that provides networking between startups, companies and venture capitals. This year, Comeup provides networking and business matching among 80 domestic and global startups and reverse business pitching sessions from 20 large companies to startups.

The event runs from Nov. 9-11 at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul, both offline and online.



By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114