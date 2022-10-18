[Herald Interview] Lee Sung-min hopes ‘Remember’ narrows generational divide

Veteran actor Lee Sung-min, 53, hopes that his new dramatic film “Remember” can help narrow the generational gap in Korean society.

“I think the most attractive element of our film is that an elderly man in his 80s and a young man go on a journey together. I hope that people in this world can also become like the characters in our movie. I hope they can hang out with each other, respecting the older generation and also embracing the younger generation,” Lee said in an interview with a group of reporters at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Seoul, Monday.

In “Remember,” directed by Lee Il-hyung, Pil-Joo (Lee Sung-min), an Alzheimer's patient in his 80s whose family members were killed by pro-Japanese collaborators during the Japanese colonial era, decides to execute a lifelong revenge plan before his memory fails him. Pil-joo enlists In-kyu (Nam Joo-hyuk) to help him push his plan to action, without fully letting him in on the details of his scheme.

At the beginning of the film, Pil-joo hangs out with young part-time workers in their 20s without any problems. Pil-joo seamlessly speaks in the dialect of the younger generation -- including many newly coined words the actor himself was not familiar with.

“I have the know-how. When performing lines that included those words, I had to make sure that I did not hesitate before saying them. It has to come out naturally without pauses,” Lee said.

Now that the film will be released soon, Lee said he was a bit worried about the audience reaction.

“I worry that people will complain, saying ‘not another movie about pro-Japanese collaborators again,’” he said.

Lee explained this is also the reason the role that Nam played is important in attracting moviegoers, as In-kyu can make them feel that the movie inspired by historical events can also be relatable today.

“The story centers around Pil-joo but Nam Joo-hyuk’s character is the one that the audience follows, especially younger people,” he said. "His role also helps convince the audience that the story is realistic."

Lee added that he realized Nam did a great job portraying the character when he was watching the movie for the first time with an audience.

The veteran Korean actor also emphasized that there was nothing he taught Nam as a more experienced performer.

“When I was younger there were actors who told less-experienced actors what to do and what not to do on stage. As I got older, I realized that those pieces of advice were useless. Some veteran actors told me to freely do what I wanted to do on stage and that seemed to work better,” he said.





