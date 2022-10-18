 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Seoul shares up 1.36% ahead of corporate earnings

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 18, 2022 - 16:04       Updated : Oct 18, 2022 - 16:06
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday as institutions and foreigners picked up issues ahead of corporate earnings of major companies this week. The Korean won rose against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 30.24 points, or 1.36 percent, to close at 2,249.95 points.

Trading volume was moderate at about 572.65 million shares worth some 7.13 trillion won ($5 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 800 to 88.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.86 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.43 percent ahead of earnings releases of such big names as Netflix, Tesla, Inc., and United Airlines, Inc. this week.

Institutions and foreigners bought a combined 220 billion won worth of stocks, offsetting individuals' stock selling valued at 233 billion won.

Foreigners have continued to scoop up local stocks in the past 12 sessions through Tuesday.

"Investors remain concerned about high inflation and a possible recession if the Federal Reserve and other central banks continue to raise rates to combat inflation. But this week, they await third-quarter earnings results of major companies including Hyundai Motor," No Dong-kil, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp., said.

Investors are paying close attention to corporate earnings results of major firms as they seek a clearer picture of how companies are faring in the face of high inflation and other uncertainties, he said.

Most large-cap stocks ended higher.

No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. rose 0.6 percent to 95,800 won, leading wireless services provider SK Telecom Co. climbed 2.5 percent to 50,200 won, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. gained 0.6 percent to 168,000 won, and state-run Korea Gas Corp. jumped 4 percent to 34,850 won.

Among decliners, market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 0.2 percent to 56,500 won, leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 0.5 percent to 489,000 won, and refiner S-Oil Corp. shed 0.4 percent to 82,500 won.

The Korean won closed at 1,422.70 won against the US dollar, up 12.60 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114