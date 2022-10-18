Kazakh Tourism hosts roadshow in Seoul

The Kazakhstan Embassy and Kazakh Tourism, a state-run company, co-hosted the Kazakh Tourism Roadshow ahead of the celebration of 30 years of Kazakhstan-South Korea diplomatic relations at the Lotte Hotel in Seoul on Friday.
Kazakhstan Ambassador Bakyt Dyussenbayev welcomed participants of the roadshow. He recommended visiting Kazakhstan and exploring the diverse aspects of his country.
Kazakh Tourism introduced major tourism resources to Korean travel industry stakeholders, showing beautiful grasslands, canyons, deserts, and ski resorts through its presentation. It also showed traditional and cultural assets representing Kazakhstan.
Kazakh Tourism’s marketing head Shyryn Mussina hoped Astana Airlines’ direct flights connecting Kazakhstan and Korea would bring many Korean tourists to Kazakhstan.
Based on the results of this roadshow, Kazakh Tourism is planning to invite major Korean media outlets and influencers in 2023 to introduce major tourist destinations in Kazakhstan,” said a Kazakh embassy official during an interaction at the roadshow.
Kazakh Tourism is planning to promote areas not very well known to Koreans, such as East Kazakhstan, Turkistan, and hidden aspects of Almaty and Astana, the embassy official said.
According to the Kazakhstan Embassy in Seoul, 40,200 Koreans visited Kazakhstan in 2019, but the number declined to 3,700 in 2021. However, by August 2022, the number was 10,600.
Likewise, 44,400 Kazakh nationals visited Korea in 2019, but the numbers declined to 7,600 in 2021. By August 2022, it was 21,600.
“Now one can fly seven times a week between South Korea and vice versa using Astana Airlines (five times a week) and Asiana Airlines two times a week,” stressed a Kazakh embassy official.
The embassy official said that Koreans could enter Kazakhstan without PCR testing as of June 8.
“Wearing a mask in public places is also not compulsory in Kazakhstan,” the official added.