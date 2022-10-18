Kazakh Tourism hosts roadshow in Seoul

Representatives from the Kazakhstan Embassy and Kazakh Tourism present tourism opportunities in Kazakhstan at the Lotte Hotel in Seoul Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

The Kazakhstan Embassy and Kazakh Tourism, a state-run company, co-hosted the Kazakh Tourism Roadshow ahead of the celebration of 30 years of Kazakhstan-South Korea diplomatic relations at the Lotte Hotel in Seoul on Friday.

Kazakhstan Ambassador Bakyt Dyussenbayev welcomed participants of the roadshow. He recommended visiting Kazakhstan and exploring the diverse aspects of his country.

Kazakh Tourism introduced major tourism resources to Korean travel industry stakeholders, showing beautiful grasslands, canyons, deserts, and ski resorts through its presentation. It also showed traditional and cultural assets representing Kazakhstan.

Kazakh Tourism’s marketing head Shyryn Mussina hoped Astana Airlines’ direct flights connecting Kazakhstan and Korea would bring many Korean tourists to Kazakhstan.

Based on the results of this roadshow, Kazakh Tourism is planning to invite major Korean media outlets and influencers in 2023 to introduce major tourist destinations in Kazakhstan,” said a Kazakh embassy official during an interaction at the roadshow.

Kazakh Tourism is planning to promote areas not very well known to Koreans, such as East Kazakhstan, Turkistan, and hidden aspects of Almaty and Astana, the embassy official said.