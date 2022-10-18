‘Project Wolf Hunting’ wins 2 awards, including Special Jury Award, at Sitges

Hard-boiled survival action film “Project Wolf Hunting” has received two awards, including the Special Jury Award, at the official competition selection at the 55th Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival in Catalonia, Spain, on Sunday (local time).
“I am leaving with great inspiration and courage to move on to my next film,” said writer-director Kim Hong-sun in his acceptance speech. The film also won Best Special Effects Award.
“I am sincerely grateful to our best team of staff and actors. I dedicate this honor to horror and fantasy movie fans in Korea, Spain and around the world.”
After working at local broadcasters, Kim first made his directorial debut with “Traffickers” in 2012.
He recently released his Netflix series “Money Heist: Korea -- Joint Economic Area” in June. Last month, he signed with the US-based WME agency.
The gory film starring Seo In-guk as a heinous killer and Jang Dong-yoon as an Interpol-wanted fugitive revolves around a moving prison ship on the Pacific Ocean transporting criminals to Korea.
Established in 1968, the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival is considered one of the major genre film festivals in the world, focusing on science fiction, horror and thriller.
Also invited was “The Roundup” directed by Lee Sang-yong, which won the Focus Asia People’s Choice Award in the People’s Choice Award category.
The crime action flick starring Don Lee topped 10 million ticket sales in June, becoming the first Korean film to achieve the feat in the pandemic era.