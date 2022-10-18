‘Project Wolf Hunting’ wins 2 awards, including Special Jury Award, at Sitges

Director Kim Hong-sun (left) and actor Choi Gwi-hwa of "Project Wolf Hunting" pose for photos after winning the Special Jury Prize in the official competition section of the 55th Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival, in Catalonia, Spain, Saturday. (TCO)

Hard-boiled survival action film “Project Wolf Hunting” has received two awards, including the Special Jury Award, at the official competition selection at the 55th Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival in Catalonia, Spain, on Sunday (local time).

“I am leaving with great inspiration and courage to move on to my next film,” said writer-director Kim Hong-sun in his acceptance speech. The film also won Best Special Effects Award.

“I am sincerely grateful to our best team of staff and actors. I dedicate this honor to horror and fantasy movie fans in Korea, Spain and around the world.”

After working at local broadcasters, Kim first made his directorial debut with “Traffickers” in 2012.

He recently released his Netflix series “Money Heist: Korea -- Joint Economic Area” in June. Last month, he signed with the US-based WME agency.