NK may have attempted cyberattack amid Kakao outage: report

An attempted cyberattack that occurred during the recent outage of South Korea’s biggest messenger service KakaoTalk may have been the work of North Korean hackers, a news outlet has reported.

According to Radio Free Asia, various individuals working in services related to the communist country, along with several North Korean defectors received an email claiming to have been sent by the Kakao tech service team on Sunday, as the extended outage that began Saturday took down most of the tech giant’s services.

The email told the recipients to download an electronic file that would have led to the user’s personal data being stolen and the computer being controlled remotely by the hacker.

RFA cited security experts who suspected that North Korea was behind the malicious email. An official from ESTsecurity Corp., a Seoul-based cybersecurity firm, said the attack seems to be timed specifically to take place during the KakaoTalk outage for maximum effect.

The nationwide KakaoTalk disruptions were apparently caused by a fire at the company’s data center in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.