Le Sserafim returns as quintet with 2nd EP ‘Antifragile’

Rookie girl group Le Sserafim poses for photos during a press showcase event for its second EP, “Antifragile,” held at Yonsei University's Centennial Hall in western Seoul, Monday. (Source Music)

While rookie girl group Le Sserafim had to overcome the hurdle of repositioning into a quintet just two months after its debut, the members said the experience has toughened them up. That new attitude can be heard throughout the group's second EP, "Antifragile," which dropped Monday.

Ahead of the album’s digital release at 6 p.m., the band held a press showcase event to talk about the album and its production. The bandmates said they were able to improve their singing and dancing skills as K-pop artists, as well as grow personally.

When asked about their thoughts and feelings on making a comeback, Yunjin said, “I felt a bigger pressure than when we debuted since it is our first comeback.” Chaewon, the leader of the group, said that the bandmates tried their best to showcase a much-improved performance this time.

"Chaewon's leadership has grown stronger. As a person who has been together quite some time, I'm proud of her," Sakura said. "As for me, I tried to make better facial expressions while performing."

Kazuha expressed her thanks to the group's fans for giving them so much attention, which she said was beyond her imagination. In return, she cared a great deal about recording and practicing choreography for the group's new songs this time, she said.

"For our debut, I was not able to fully enjoy the moments onstage because I was telling myself that I just had to do well. But this time, I've noticed myself enjoying performances and make my facial expressions brighter," Chaewon said.

Yet because of the extremely fast-paced and vigorous choreography for “Antifragile,” Sakura said that its debut dance number “Fearless” felt like a subdued ballad in comparison. "It was twice as hard as 'Fearless,'" she added.

"When we heard the song for the first time, we just knew the choreography was going to be extremely difficult," Kazuha said. "I was also shocked at how different the music style was."