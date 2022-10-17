[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jin to enlist

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jin of BTS will be the first member of the septet to enlist. His enlistment was pushed back to end of this year as recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, but he will retract the deferral later this month and follow the procedure for mandatory military service, said label Big Hit Music on Monday. The rest of the members will carry out their duties according to their respective plans, and everyone is hoping to resume full-group activities approximately in 2025, the company added. Jin is the oldest member of the band, having turned 30 this year. The band has been surrounded by controversy over whether the members should be granted alternative service even though they themselves maintained that they will be ready to serve whenever needed. Meanwhile, BTS held a concert in Busan on Saturday and Jin told fans that he will put out a solo single soon. Admitting that it was not exactly planned, he said that he will be the second member to release solo work, after J-Hope. Stray Kids makes 2nd ‘hot shot’ debut on Billboard

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids made a hot shot debut on Billboard 200 with seventh EP, according to the publication’s preview. EP “Maxident” debuted atop the chart dated Oct. 22, following its previous EP “Oddinary” from March. The eight-member act became the only K-pop act besides BTS to top the chart more than twice. It is the 16th mostly non-English language album to hit No. 1 on and the fourth in 2022, noted the publication. The eight-track album sold more than 2.18 million copies in the first week, the fourth-most sold album in K-pop history. The boy band, now in its fifth year, became the second-bestselling artist, only after BTS. The eight members are set to resume its second international tour Maniac next month. Highlight to return next month

(Credit: Around Us)

Highlight surprised fans with a teaser clip on Sunday that said that the band will bring out new music on Nov. 7. The video was shown to the audience after the fan concert it held in Seoul over the weekend to mark its 13th anniversary. The four members thanked fans for supporting them, first as Beast and now as Highlight, throughout their career at the live show. After the second day’s concert ended, came the video announcement that included a part from a new song that translates -- “Because I’m alone, without you, I’m alone.” It will be about seven months since its previous full-group effort, first studio album “Daydream.” In May, the band held a standalone concert “Intro,” a first in 3 1/2 years. Itzy to drop English-language single

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)