Pop legend Cho Yong-pil to hold first live concerts in Seoul in 4 years

Cho Yong-pil, who is widely known in Korea as “Gawang” -- the king of singing or pop music -- will hold his first live concerts in Seoul in about four years next month, the concert’s organizer announced Monday.

“2022 Cho Yong-pil Concert” will be held on Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 3-4 at KSPO Dome in Olympic Park in southern Seoul, according to Insight Entertainment.

This will mark the legendary singer’s first in-person concerts in Seoul since his last national concert tour titled, “Thanks to You,” held from May to December 2018 to mark 50 years of his career. The show focused on thanking his fans and sharing past memories.

“Cho Yong-pil has won a title of the singer who has attracted the most spectators among local concerts. He has also been picked as the most influential artist in Korean music history,” Insight said in a release statement.