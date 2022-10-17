Pop legend Cho Yong-pil to hold first live concerts in Seoul in 4 years

Cho Yong-pil, who is widely known in Korea as “Gawang” -- the king of singing or pop music -- will hold his first live concerts in Seoul in about four years next month, the concert’s organizer announced Monday.
“2022 Cho Yong-pil Concert” will be held on Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 3-4 at KSPO Dome in Olympic Park in southern Seoul, according to Insight Entertainment.
This will mark the legendary singer’s first in-person concerts in Seoul since his last national concert tour titled, “Thanks to You,” held from May to December 2018 to mark 50 years of his career. The show focused on thanking his fans and sharing past memories.
“Cho Yong-pil has won a title of the singer who has attracted the most spectators among local concerts. He has also been picked as the most influential artist in Korean music history,” Insight said in a release statement.
The upcoming concert series is expected to quench fans’ thirst, the organizer further said.
Tickets for the concerts will be available at the online ticket site Yes24, starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Cho, 72, debuted as a member of the rock band Atkins in 1968. He was also a member of several other bands, including the Kim Trio and Cho Yong-pil and Shadow, before making a solo debut with the hit single “Come Back to Busan Port” in 1976.
He rose to stardom with his first full-length album “Woman Outside Window” released in 1980. The track “Bounce” from his album “Hello” reached the No. 1 spot on multiple TV music programs in 2013.