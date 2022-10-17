 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

KT&G foundation to hold social innovation contest

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Oct 17, 2022 - 11:50       Updated : Oct 17, 2022 - 11:54
A promotional poster for the
A promotional poster for the "social innovation idea contest," held by KT&G Scholarship Foundation (KT&G)

The KT&G Scholarship Foundation said Monday it is hosting a social innovation idea contest for college students to showcase creative business ideas that can tackle social challenges.

Students can participate in groups of two to four, and may submit business proposals that create products or services to combat a wide range of social issues including climate change and education.

Proposals are being received through the foundation’s website until Nov. 6.

The first round of evaluations will select 21 teams to participate in a mentoring session with entrepreneurs. Six of those teams will then move on to the final round, while the remaining 15 teams will each receive a cash prize of 1 million won ($696).

The six finalists will be interviewed by industry experts, and will be awarded prizes ranging from 2 million to 7 million won.

The foundation had recently signed business agreements with social venture consultative groups, Impact Alliance and Nestand, in preparation for this contest.



By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114