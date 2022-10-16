[From the Scene] BTS paints Busan purple with ‘Yet to Come’ concert, events

A concertgoer poses in front of a sign for BTS' "BTS 'Yet to Come' in Busan" concert in support of Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo, at the Asiad Main Stadium, in Busan, Saturday. (Big Hit Music)

BUSAN -- K-pop sensation BTS has covered Busan in a shade of purple. The boy band’s fandom, Army, from all over the world has flocked to the country’s second-largest city in unison to feel the festive vibes on the day of the septet’s concert, "BTS 'Yet to Come' in Busan" on Saturday.

The music event was planned to support and promote Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. While it was scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. at the Asiad Main Stadium, tens of thousands of concertgoers and visitors had already gathered from early in the morning. They wore tints of purple and came equipped with other BTS-inspired apparel, from clothes to hats, bags, masks and even dyed hair.

Electronic display boards and banners with the bandmates’ faces lined the area around the venue. Tour buses rented by groups of fans were head to tail. Event booths crowded around the concert venue. Police and the Marine Corps were also stationed to provide assistance.

Among the many foreign visitors was Marisa, 25, who lives in Texas and said she planned a vacation for the BTS event. Introducing herself as a fan since 2018, she flew to Korea eight days ago. “This is my first time visiting Busan," she said, explaining she was unable to get a ticket after the booking site crashed. "I came here to enjoy the event.”