Haribo World opens in Insadong for 100th birthday

Globally beloved gummy brand Haribo Goldbears is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a media art exhibition in Insa-dong, Seoul, starting Thursday.
Jointly hosted by the Haribo headquarters in Germany and Peopulley, a Korean digital media content agency, the Haribo World exhibition takes place at Annyeong Insadong's Insa Central Museum over a five-month period through Mar. 12.
The iconic Haribo Goldbears product has been sold since 1922, two years after the Haribo company was established. With six different fruit flavors of chewy gummy bears ranging from pineapple to lemon, the company’s flagship product soon became well known to kids and adults, and has been passed down through three generations.
The exhibition takes visitors on a two-part journey -- the imaginative story of Haribo World and the history of the brand's birth to the present.
In the first zone, Haribo's Invitation, visitors are invited to a fictional room of a Haribo fan who collects Haribo goods. Cutting-edge media presentation technologies are used to depict lively images of Haribo bears, using augmented reality cameras and digital picture frame methods.
Moving on to Haribo Square at the Hans Riegel Library, visitors can view the first inventions of Haribo bears and their manufacturing process through documentary clips. Dozens of Haribo tin cases with unique designs from the 1930s to 1960s, to price lists and changes in the Haribo logo through the decades are showcased in this section.
Heading out the exit towards the Haribo Store, Haribo-themed paintings and crafts by contemporary Korean artists are on display.
Tickets are 20,000 won for adults, and 15,000 won for children under 18.
From 2016 to 2020, Haribo has maintained first place in Korea’s gummy snacks market, followed by domestic brand Orion's MyGummy, according to data by Nielson Korea.