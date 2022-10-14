Haribo World opens in Insadong for 100th birthday

The “Haribo World” exhibiton at Insa Central Museum in Jongno-gu, Seoul. (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

Globally beloved gummy brand Haribo Goldbears is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a media art exhibition in Insa-dong, Seoul, starting Thursday.

Jointly hosted by the Haribo headquarters in Germany and Peopulley, a Korean digital media content agency, the Haribo World exhibition takes place at Annyeong Insadong's Insa Central Museum over a five-month period through Mar. 12.

The iconic Haribo Goldbears product has been sold since 1922, two years after the Haribo company was established. With six different fruit flavors of chewy gummy bears ranging from pineapple to lemon, the company’s flagship product soon became well known to kids and adults, and has been passed down through three generations.

The exhibition takes visitors on a two-part journey -- the imaginative story of Haribo World and the history of the brand's birth to the present.

In the first zone, Haribo's Invitation, visitors are invited to a fictional room of a Haribo fan who collects Haribo goods. Cutting-edge media presentation technologies are used to depict lively images of Haribo bears, using augmented reality cameras and digital picture frame methods.