‘A Wild Roomer,’ ‘Shivamma’ win New Currents Award at BIFF

“A Wild Roomer,” directed by Lee Jeong-hong (BIFF)





The 27th Busan International Film Festival has selected “A Wild Roomer,” directed by Lee Jeong-hong and “Shivamma” directed by Jaishankar Aryar as New Currents Award winners on Friday, announced on the last day of the ten-day long film fest.



The New Currents Award is presented to the two best feature films by new Asian directors presenting their first or second feature at the Busan film fest. The two winners each receive $30,000.



According to the festival's director Huh Moon-young, this award, which was created along with the establishment of the BIFF, is special as it reflects the film festival’s identity, which is to shed light on the great works of Asian directors.



Lee’s film centers around a carpenter named Gi-hong, who makes his living by taking on small interior work. Strange things start happening to Gi-hong as he starts hanging out with the young landlord and his wife.



Indian director Aryar’s film is about passionate salesperson Shivamma, who sells the energy drink Nuracle. To Shivamma -- who lives in a poor town with her bedridden husband, a soon-to-be-married daughter and an unruly son -- Nuracle is a source of confidence and hope.



The award for actor of the year went to Kim Young-sung who starred in “Big Sleep,” a drama film about stray kids. Kim Geum-soon, who starred in “Star of Ulsan” a film about a woman who struggles after her husband’s death, was awarded actress of the year.





“Shivamma” directed by Jaishankar Aryar (BIFF)