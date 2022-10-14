[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids sets sales record with 7th EP

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Stray Kids’ seventh EP “Maxident” sold over 2.18 million copies in the first week of its release, label JYP Entertainment said Friday. Stray Kids’ seventh EP “Maxident” sold over 2.18 million copies in the first week of its release, label JYP Entertainment said Friday. The EP became the fourth-most sold album in K-pop history and the band the second-bestselling artist. The top three bestselling albums all belong to BTS. Main track “Case 143” headed straight to the top of Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs Powered By Twitter chart, raising expectations that it would also rank high on the albums chart. The eight-piece act’s previous EP, “Oddinary,” was No. 1 on the main chart. The band is on an international tour that brings it to Jakarta, Indonesia, Bangkok, Thailand, and Singapore, before flying over to Australia. Seventeen adds 2 concerts to tour

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen will perform two more times in Asia in December, according to agency Pledis Entertainment on Friday. The band will head to Bulacan, Philippines, on Dec. 17 and return to Jakarta, Indonesia, on Dec. 28, adding two concerts to its ongoing international tour “Be The Sun.” It has been touring Asia since Sept. 24, having started in the Indonesian capital. It wrapped up the Asian leg in Singapore on Thursday but decided to add dates. In November, the 13 members will resume the tour in Japan, performing twice each in Osaka, Tokyo and Aichi. It will also roll out its first EP in Japan, “Dream,” on Nov. 9. Separately, Seventeen was named one of the candidates for Favorite K-Pop Artist for the 2022 American Music Awards on Friday. It is the band’s first nomination for the award. BTS logs 1b Spotify streams with ‘Butter’

(Credit: Spotify)

BTS’ megahit “Butter” has amassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. The streaming platform announced Friday that the single joined its Billions Club. “Butter” was released in May 2021 and became the band’s second song to reach the milestone, after “Dynamite.” It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and stayed at the top for 10 weeks, the longest any song has stayed on the chart last year. It is still on both of Billboard’s global charts. The music video for the song has generated over 800 million views on YouTube. The septet picked up three trophies at the Billboard Music Awards with the single earlier this year. Separately, BTS is set to host a concert in Busan Saturday to help promote the city for its 2030 World Expo bid. StayC to debut in Japan next month

(Credit: High Up Entertainment)